PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. PPD has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

PPD Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.