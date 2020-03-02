PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,200. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PPHE Hotel Group traded as low as GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.78), with a volume of 27394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($22.89).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,008 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,884.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.