Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) Insider Acquires £72,975 in Stock

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £72,975 ($95,994.48).

LON:PRES opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Monday. Pressure Technologies Plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.