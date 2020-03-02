PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.