Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand Sells 2,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PRI opened at $111.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

