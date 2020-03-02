Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $329,460.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRI opened at $111.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

