Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Shares of PBP opened at A$2.15 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. Probiotec has a one year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a one year high of A$2.48 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.94.

Probiotec Company Profile

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

