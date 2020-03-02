PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on PSB. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $148.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $142.44 and a one year high of $192.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.