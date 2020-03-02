Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP J. E. Davis Sells 1,100 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $119,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

