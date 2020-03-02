Quintana Energy Services (QES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Quintana Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

