Qumu (QUMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

