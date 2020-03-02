R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in R C M Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCMT stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. R C M Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

R C M Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

