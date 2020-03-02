Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 11,021.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Radius Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

