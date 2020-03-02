Raymond James Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$19.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$20.40 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

