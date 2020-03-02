Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

PLXS stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Plexus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Plexus by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

