Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.44.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

