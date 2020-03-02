Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,845 ($76.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,258.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,141.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

