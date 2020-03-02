Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,952 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Recro Pharma worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $14.34 on Monday. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

