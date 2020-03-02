REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Lowered to

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

RDHL stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.