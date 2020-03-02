Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. Remy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $148.13.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.