Renold (LON:RNO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RNO stock opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

