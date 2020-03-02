Renren (NYSE:RENN) versus Upwork (NYSE:UPWK) Critical Survey

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren 3.46% -29.31% -14.49% Upwork -4.99% -5.92% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renren and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

Upwork has a consensus price target of $14.57, indicating a potential upside of 68.16%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $498.20 million 0.06 $72.54 million $3.87 0.33 Upwork $300.56 million 3.23 -$19.91 million ($0.15) -57.77

Renren has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upwork beats Renren on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

