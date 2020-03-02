Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REZI. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 961,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

