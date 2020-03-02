Reviewing Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) & Leap Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:LPTX)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 62.52%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $52.41 million 0.13 -$4.75 million N/A N/A Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.96

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 4.80% -25.41% -2.36% Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats Leap Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

