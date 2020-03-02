Reviewing Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) & Apple Hospitality REIT (OTCMKTS:APLE)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.31 $206.09 million $1.63 8.02

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 13.57% 5.16% 3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

