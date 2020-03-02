Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Director Steven C. Good Sells 2,268 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REXR opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

