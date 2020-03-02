Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $838.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

