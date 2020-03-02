Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 630.20 ($8.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 670.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

