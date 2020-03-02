Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,550 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,310.65 ($56.70).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 3,734.85 ($49.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,271.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,222.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

