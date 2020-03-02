Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE:RBA opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,435,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 564,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

