Robert H. Lewin Acquires 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KKR opened at $28.60 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

