Robert Luciano Purchases 121,639 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 121,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,092.36 ($190,136.42).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,700.00 ($72,127.66).

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano bought 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano bought 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a one year high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.34.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.