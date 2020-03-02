Robert W. Baird Increases Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Price Target to $50.00

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.