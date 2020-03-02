Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $351.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

