Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

ROP stock opened at $351.70 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $315.09 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

