Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Decreased by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

Shares of ROST opened at $108.78 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.