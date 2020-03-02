Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$11.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSE. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Shares of HSE opened at C$6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

