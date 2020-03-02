Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$56.13 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$47.46 and a one year high of C$60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

