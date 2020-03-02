Royal Bank of Canada Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Target Price to GBX 5,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,845 ($76.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,141.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

