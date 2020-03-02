Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of RUBY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 202,684 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

