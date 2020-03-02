SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAGE. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $47.00 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.63% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. State Street Corp raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after acquiring an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,267,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,515,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

