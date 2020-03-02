salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,549 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $92,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total transaction of $154,605.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,541 shares of company stock valued at $72,317,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

