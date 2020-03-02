salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Argus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.49.

Shares of CRM opened at $170.40 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 852.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total transaction of $154,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,541 shares of company stock worth $72,317,747. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

