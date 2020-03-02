salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cross Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.49.

NYSE:CRM opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,541 shares of company stock worth $72,317,747. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

