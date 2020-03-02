Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.