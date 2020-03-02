Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

