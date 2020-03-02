Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.27.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$29.90 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5588827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

