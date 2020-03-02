SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.72.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 124.84%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

