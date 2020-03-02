Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

