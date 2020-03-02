Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Grows By 6.8%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AAON by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of AAON opened at $55.01 on Monday. AAON has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.